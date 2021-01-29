Kuemper yielded two goals on 16 shots in a 3-2 win over the Ducks on Thursday.

Kuemper wasn't at his best Thursday, but he got the job done with a little help from Christian Dvorak (two goals). Shaky performance aside, it was encouraging to see Kuemper collect a win after losing his last two starts. The 30-year-old has a 2-4-1 record with a 2.44 GAA and a .910 save percentage through seven outings. With Antti Raanta back from an undisclosed injury, Kuemper's workload will likely be reduced on the Coyotes' upcoming six-game road trip, which begins Tuesday in St. Louis.