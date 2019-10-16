Kuemper made 38 saves in a 4-2 win over Winnipeg on Tuesday.

With the win, Keumper brought his 2019-20 record to 2-2-0 and continues to be a brick wall in Arizona's net, despite what his pedestrian record suggests. He's yet to allow more than two goals in a start, suggesting Kuemper could be in line for more work moving forward, even with a healthy Antti Raanta in the mix. The Coyotes will play their next game Tuesday, at home versus the Predators. Head coach Rick Tocchet has yet to announce who will start in goal against Nashville.