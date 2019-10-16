Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Grounds Jets at home
Kuemper made 38 saves in a 4-2 win over Winnipeg on Tuesday.
With the win, Keumper brought his 2019-20 record to 2-2-0 and continues to be a brick wall in Arizona's net, despite what his pedestrian record suggests. He's yet to allow more than two goals in a start, suggesting Kuemper could be in line for more work moving forward, even with a healthy Antti Raanta in the mix. The Coyotes will play their next game Tuesday, at home versus the Predators. Head coach Rick Tocchet has yet to announce who will start in goal against Nashville.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.