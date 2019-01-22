Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Guarding cage against Ottawa
Kuemper will draw the start for Arizona against the Senators on Tuesday, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
The 28-year-old is 5-0-1 in his last six games and in the midst of his best stretch of 2018-19. Kuemper and the 'Yotes could have their hands full with the 12th-best scoring offense in the league Tuesday (154).
