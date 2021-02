Kuemper will patrol the blue paint in Monday's home contest against the Ducks.

Kuemper will draw the starting nod for the 15th time through 18 games for the Coyotes this season. So far, he's registered a strong .917 save percentage and 2.28 GAA despite a lackluster 5-7-2 record. He'll look to inch closer to a .500 record Monday against the lowest-scoring offense in the NHL.