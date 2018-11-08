Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Guarding cage Thursday
Kuemper will protect the net on the road versus the Flyers on Thursday, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
Kuemper had a rough night last time he faced the Flyers, as he gave up four goals on 33 shots for an .879 save percentage. While Antti Raanta (lower body) is traveling with the team, the veteran Kuemper could see the bulk of the starts in order to let Raanta get fully healthy following the four-game road trip.
