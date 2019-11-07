Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Guarding goal against Columbus
According to Craig Morgan of The Athletic, Kuemper was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, which suggests he'll get the starting nod for Thursday's home matchup with the Blue Jackets.
Kuemper has continued his red-hot start to the season over his last three appearances, picking up three straight wins while posting an impressive 1.29 GAA and .954 save percentage. The 29-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling in a favorable home matchup with a struggling Columbus club that's lost five consecutive contests.
More News
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Earns overtime win•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Looks to stay hot against Oilers•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Blanks Avs for first shutout•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Tending twine Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Gets back into win column•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: In goal Monday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.