According to Craig Morgan of The Athletic, Kuemper was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, which suggests he'll get the starting nod for Thursday's home matchup with the Blue Jackets.

Kuemper has continued his red-hot start to the season over his last three appearances, picking up three straight wins while posting an impressive 1.29 GAA and .954 save percentage. The 29-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling in a favorable home matchup with a struggling Columbus club that's lost five consecutive contests.