Kuemper will defend the home net Thursday against the Ducks, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

Kuemper has found some success in the crease of late, allowing three or fewer goals in 11 of his last 12 outings to compile a 10-2-0 record over that span. His home ice results have been even better, with Kuemper sporting a 7-1-0 mark to go along with a 1.50 GAA and a .951 save percentage in his last eight. He should have a good shot at extending his hot streak versus an Anaheim club averaging a league-worst 1.97 goals per game on the road this season.