Kuemper will defend the home net in Saturday's game versus the Kings.

Kuemper has been fantastic in February. He's accrued a .931 save percentage and a 1.98 GAA, however, his 3-2-1 record is mediocre. The Kings' offense has shown life this year with 3.07 goals per game (14th in the league) despite firing just 28.7 shots on net per game (25th in the league).