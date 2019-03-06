Kuemper will start between the pipes in Thursday's matchup against the visiting Flames, Matt Layman of 98.7 FM Arizona Sports reports.

Kuemper was enjoying a seven-game winning streak before taking a loss to Anaheim on Tuesday. The Saskatchewan native has helped put the Coyotes back in the playoff hunt. Kuemper and Arizona will face a tough test against the Western Conference-leading Flames, who average a fourth-best 3.55 goals per game and are looking to rebound from back-to-back losses. Working for Arizona, however, is that Calgary will have to take on the Coyotes less than 24 hours after dropping the puck in Las Vegas.

More News
Our Latest Stories