Kuemper will start between the pipes in Thursday's matchup against the visiting Flames, Matt Layman of 98.7 FM Arizona Sports reports.

Kuemper was enjoying a seven-game winning streak before taking a loss to Anaheim on Tuesday. The Saskatchewan native has helped put the Coyotes back in the playoff hunt. Kuemper and Arizona will face a tough test against the Western Conference-leading Flames, who average a fourth-best 3.55 goals per game and are looking to rebound from back-to-back losses. Working for Arizona, however, is that Calgary will have to take on the Coyotes less than 24 hours after dropping the puck in Las Vegas.