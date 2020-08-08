Kuemper made 49 saves during Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Predators in Game 4 of their Stanley Cup Qualifier.

Arizona's defense once again didn't make it easy -- it was the third time in the series he had to face at least 40 shots -- but Kuemper turned in another huge performance to send the club into the next round of the playoffs. The 30-year-old netminder posted a career-best 2.22 GAA and .928 save percentage during the regular season and remains locked into the No. 1 spot for the Coyotes as they wait for the outcome of the round-robin seeding games to find out who they'll face.