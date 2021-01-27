Kuemper allowed only one goal on 24 shots in a 1-0 loss to the Ducks on Tuesday.

A turnover by Drake Caggiula allowed Danton Heinen to race up the ice and beat Kuemper for the game's only goal at 10:59 of the first period. It's an unfortunate result for Kuemper, who dropped to 1-4-1 while improving his ratios to a 2.51 GAA and a .912 save percentage. The 30-year-old isn't exactly playing poorly, but he's gotten zero scoring support from his teammates in his last two starts. Kuemper will hope for help if he draws the start for Thursday's second game versus the Ducks.