Kuemper (lower body) was assigned to AHL Tucson on a conditioning stint Saturday.

Kuemper hasn't played in a game since Dec. 19, as he suffered a lower-body injury and another setback. He'll look to get back into game form in the minors, and he can spend up to a week there before returning to the big club. As long as he plays in an AHL game, Kuemper should be ready to rock when he returns.

