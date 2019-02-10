Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Helps Desert Dawgs snap skid
Kuemper made 33 saves Saturday in a 3-2 victory over the Stars.
The win ended the Coyotes' five-game losing skid. Remarkably, the Desert Dawgs are just four points from a wild card spot, so Kuemper will continue to trot out there, despite some recent inconsistent play. Weigh the matchup before you set him as active.
