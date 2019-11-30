Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Herculean effort in tough loss
Kuemper kicked aside 37 of 38 shots in Friday's 2-1 shootout road loss to the Golden Knights.
This was a brilliant performance from Kuemper, who had been filling in for Antti Raanta (illness). However, he allowed a power-play goal from Alex Tuch in regulation, and Tuch made him pay once more in the skills competition when the goalie was fooled by the forward's slick deke at the doorstep. Kuemper and the 'Yotes will return to Arizona for Saturday's clash with the Sharks, and there's a good chance he'll be sent to the crease to complete the back-to-back set if Raanta remains under the weather.
