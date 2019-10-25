Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Historic run snapped
Kuemper made 18 saves in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Islanders. He allowed three goals.
It was the first time in 14 games that Kuemper allowed more than two goals. He's just the 11th goalie in NHL history to ride that kind of streak. Kuemper's single-game save percentage was just .857, but overall, he went into the game with a sparkling 1.68 GAA and .944 save percentage. Kuemper has simply carried forward his excellent 2018-19 into this season and has the starter's reins firmly in his mitts. Use him well.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.