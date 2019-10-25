Kuemper made 18 saves in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Islanders. He allowed three goals.

It was the first time in 14 games that Kuemper allowed more than two goals. He's just the 11th goalie in NHL history to ride that kind of streak. Kuemper's single-game save percentage was just .857, but overall, he went into the game with a sparkling 1.68 GAA and .944 save percentage. Kuemper has simply carried forward his excellent 2018-19 into this season and has the starter's reins firmly in his mitts. Use him well.