Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Holds off Blues in SO
Kuemper stopped 33 of 35 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over St. Louis.
In the shootout, Kuemper stopped both Blues shooters to move his 2019-20 season record to 8-5-0. He had dropped his last two starts, but a solid outing put Kuemper back in the win column and should give him confidence moving forward. As of now, Kuemper, not Antti Raanta, is the preferred option in goal for the Coyotes.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.