Kuemper stopped 33 of 35 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over St. Louis.

In the shootout, Kuemper stopped both Blues shooters to move his 2019-20 season record to 8-5-0. He had dropped his last two starts, but a solid outing put Kuemper back in the win column and should give him confidence moving forward. As of now, Kuemper, not Antti Raanta, is the preferred option in goal for the Coyotes.