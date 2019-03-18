Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Hoping to ride momentum
Kuemper will tend the road goal in Monday's game against the Lightning, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
Kuemper has been awesome in his last five starts, recording a 4-1-0 record to go along with a 1.81 GAA and .950 save percentage. He draws a tough matchup, facing the top scoring offense in the league (277).
