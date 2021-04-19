Kuemper will man the home crease Monday against Minnesota, Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Kuemper made his return from a lower-body injury Saturday and settled down after giving up two quick goals to defeat the Blues 3-2. The Wild sit 12 points clear of the Coyotes as the third seed in the West Division standings, though Minnesota has been far more pedestrian on the road (10-9-3) than at home (17-4-0).