Kuemper will man the home crease Monday against Minnesota, Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.
Kuemper made his return from a lower-body injury Saturday and settled down after giving up two quick goals to defeat the Blues 3-2. The Wild sit 12 points clear of the Coyotes as the third seed in the West Division standings, though Minnesota has been far more pedestrian on the road (10-9-3) than at home (17-4-0).
