Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Hot streak continues against Sens
Kuemper turned aside 25 of 27 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Senators.
He has yet to lose a game in regulation in January -- Kuemper is now 6-0-2 in his last eight starts with a 2.07 GAA and .928 save percentage. With a timetable for Antti Raanta (lower body) still unclear, Kuemper figures to have the Coyotes' No. 1 goaltending job locked down for the foreseeable future.
