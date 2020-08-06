Kuemper stopped 39 shots during Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Predators in Game 3 of their Stanley Cup Qualifier.

Nashville threw everything but the kitchen sink at Kuemper, but the 30-year-old stood tall with only Viktor Arvidsson getting a puck past him -- although Kuemper and the Coyotes were a little lucky too, as a second-period tally that would have given the Preds a 2-1 lead was wiped out after an offside replay. He'll look to stay dialed in for Game 4 on Friday with a chance to advance to the next round on the line.