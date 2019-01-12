Kuemper will patrol the crease Saturday in a road game against the Oilers, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

Kuemper's settled into a groove, taking care of the Rangers in shutout fashion and then sneaking past host Vancouver in succession. The Canadian backstop has permitted more than three goals in a game just once since Dec. 11, when Kuemper became the de facto No. 1 goalie in Arizona following reports that Antti Raanta (lower body) could be lost for the season. Kuemper will look to stay dialed in against an Oilers team that ranks 23rd in the league offensively.