Kuemper will start between the pipes in Wednesday's home matchup with Minnesota, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Kuemper wasn't great in his last start Monday against the Wild, surrendering four goals on just 23 shots en route to a 5-2 defeat. The 30-year-old backstop will attempt to bounce back and secure his ninth win of the season in a rematch with the same Minnesota team Wednesday.