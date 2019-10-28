Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: In goal Monday
Kuemper will get the starting nod on the road versus Buffalo on Monday, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Kuemper has given up three or more goals in just one game this season and is sporting a 1.88 GAA and .934 save percentage. Despite the strong performances, the netminder is just 4-3-0 on the year. The 29-year-old has only faced the Sabres twice in his career and will be looking for his first win versus Buffalo, having gone 0-1-0 with a 4.72 GAA in his previous clashes.
