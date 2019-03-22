Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: In goal Saturday
Kuemper will get the starting nod on the road versus New Jersey on Saturday, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
Kuemper will be making his 16th straight appearance in goal, having posted a 10-4-1 record and .933 save percentage over that stretch. With the Yotes fighting for a playoff spot, the 28-year-old could find himself taking both ends of the team's back-to-back when it faces off with the Islanders on Sunday, though no official determination has been announced by coach Rick Tocchet.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...