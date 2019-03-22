Kuemper will get the starting nod on the road versus New Jersey on Saturday, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

Kuemper will be making his 16th straight appearance in goal, having posted a 10-4-1 record and .933 save percentage over that stretch. With the Yotes fighting for a playoff spot, the 28-year-old could find himself taking both ends of the team's back-to-back when it faces off with the Islanders on Sunday, though no official determination has been announced by coach Rick Tocchet.