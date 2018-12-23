Kuemper is slated to start for Sunday's tilt in San Jose.

Kuemper has been winless since his return from a lower-body injury earlier this month. He's 0-4-0 with a .899 save percentage during that span, dropping him to a terrible 4-9-2 record on the year. Even without Erik Karlsson (suspension), the Sharks pose a strong threat to Kuemper.

More News
Our Latest Stories