Kuemper will get the starting nod on the road against the Blues on Tuesday, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

It will be the seventh straight appearance in the crease for Kuemper who has faced a busy start to the season. In those previous six outings, the 30-year-old netminder posted a 2-4-0 record despite a decent 2.36 GAA and .909 save percentage. A clash with a St. Louis squad that is scoring 3.44 goals per game is unlikely to improve Kuemper's chances of racking up wins.