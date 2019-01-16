Kuemper will start in goal Wednesday evening against the visiting Sharks, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

Kuemper is seeking his third straight win, and he'll need every ounce of effort against a Sharks club that averages 3.39 goals per game on the road -- good for fifth in the league. Arizona's de facto No. 1 goaltender with Antti Raanta (lower body) on the shelf, Kuemper got the best of Team Teal in the last meeting (Dec. 23) between these teams in San Jose, turning away 35 of 38 shots in the process.