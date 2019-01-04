Kuemper will tend the home twine Friday against the Devils, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

Kuemper let up five goals in his last outing against the Golden Knights last Saturday and has now taken a loss in eight of his last nine starts, so things are looking dim at the moment as far as his fantasy prospects. The Devils own a minus-14 goal differential over 20 games on the road this season, so perhaps Friday will be the game Kuemper returns to the win column.