Kuemper will start in the home goal Tuesday against the Kings, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.

Kuemper was rumored to be battling a fever, but it appears any concerns about his status for the evening's contest can officially be put to rest. His last start came in the form of a 27-save shutout against the Canucks on Sunday and he will attempt to keep the good vibes rolling Tuesday versus a Kings club averaging 2.89 goals per game on the road this season.