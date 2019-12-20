Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Injured late versus Wild
Kuemper picked up an apparent lower-body injury in Thursday's 8-5 loss to the Wild, Catherine Silverman of The Athletic Arizona reports.
Kuemper made a save late in the third period but immediately went down without contact. The nature of his injury is unclear for now. The 29-year-old surrendered seven goals on 32 shots prior to being hurt. If Kuemper is out for an extended period of time, Antti Raanta would be in line to start a majority of the games going forward for the Coyotes.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.