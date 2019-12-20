Kuemper picked up an apparent lower-body injury in Thursday's 8-5 loss to the Wild, Catherine Silverman of The Athletic Arizona reports.

Kuemper made a save late in the third period but immediately went down without contact. The nature of his injury is unclear for now. The 29-year-old surrendered seven goals on 32 shots prior to being hurt. If Kuemper is out for an extended period of time, Antti Raanta would be in line to start a majority of the games going forward for the Coyotes.