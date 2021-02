Kuemper is still battling the lower-body injury he suffered Wednesday against Anaheim, Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Antti Raanta (upper body) will return and back up Adin Hill, who will get his first starting nod of the season in Arizona's crease Friday against the Avalanche. Coach Rick Tocchet said after Wednesday's game that Kuemper's fine, so the starting goalie isn't expected to miss much time beyond Friday's game.