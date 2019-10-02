Kuemper signed a two-year contract extension with $4.5 million AAV on Wednesday, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

The Coyotes appear to be putting their faith in Kuemper as their starter moving forward by locking down the 29-year-old netminder for the next three years (he has one year remaining at $1.85 million from his previous deal). He'll still need to hold off Antti Raanta (lower body), who is being paid $4.25 million per year, but Kuemper outperformed him last year, posting a .925 save percentage, 2.33 GAA and a 27-20-8 record. Kuemper's expected to be between the pipes for Thursday's season opener against the Ducks