Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Lands on IR
Kuemper (lower body) was placed on injured reserve per the NHL's media site.
Kuemper's last appearance came this past Wednesday in an overtime loss to the Golden Knights. Meanwhile, the Coyotes' netminder is 4-5-2 with a 2.71 GAA and .914 save percentage in 11 starts this season.
