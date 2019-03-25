Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Left high and dry again in loss
Kuemper turned aside 24 of 26 shots in Sunday's 2-0 loss to the Islanders.
Once again the Coyotes' offense was AWOL, giving Kuemper no margin for error despite a strong performance. The 28-year-old hasn't won any of his last five starts (0-3-2), but his 2.19 GAA and .913 save percentage over that stretch make it clear who's to blame. With Arizona two points back of Colorado for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference, Kuemper will continue to draw a heavy workload and hope someone up front can find a spark.
