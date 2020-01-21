Kuemper (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL's official media site.

Kuemper has missed the last 14 games, but he'll be ready to rock following the All-Star break. While Kuemper was named to the Pacific Division All-Star team, he won't participate in the game, as Jacob Markstrom and David Rittich are set to replace Kuemper and Marc-Andre Fleury. The 29-year-old Kuemper posted a .929 save percentage and 15-8-2 record before getting injured, and he'll step back into a starting role following the break.