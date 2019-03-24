Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Likely in goal Sunday
Kuemper is expected to start Sunday's road game versus the Islanders, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
The Coyotes are one point out of a wild-card spot -- a position not many expected them to be in after 75 games. This will be Kuemper's third start in four days, as he started both Thursday and Saturday. He's suffered four straight losses, but his .910 save percentage and 2.22 GAA in that span are respectable. Kuemper still isn't confirmed to start, so make sure he leads the Coyotes out to warmups at 2:30 p.m. ET before plugging him into your fantasy lineup.
