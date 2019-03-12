Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Lit up against Blackhawks
Kuemper conceded four goals on 16 shots before getting yanked in a 7-1 loss to Chicago on Monday.
This isn't how you keep your team moving toward the playoffs or how you keep fantasy teams afloat in the postseason. It didn't matter who was in the net for Arizona; the Coyotes simply couldn't stop the Blackhawks on this night. Kuemper had been playing well prior to this, so it's probably a good idea to just write this off as one bad night and move on.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...