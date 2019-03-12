Kuemper conceded four goals on 16 shots before getting yanked in a 7-1 loss to Chicago on Monday.

This isn't how you keep your team moving toward the playoffs or how you keep fantasy teams afloat in the postseason. It didn't matter who was in the net for Arizona; the Coyotes simply couldn't stop the Blackhawks on this night. Kuemper had been playing well prior to this, so it's probably a good idea to just write this off as one bad night and move on.