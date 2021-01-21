Kuemper gave up five goals on 29 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Three of the Golden Knights' five goals came from defensemen, as the Coyotes were hemmed into their own zone and beat on rushes regularly in the contest. That left little for Kuemper to do to turn things around as he suffered his third loss (0-2-1) this season. Antti Raanta was a healthy scratch Wednesday -- the guaranteed rest could make him the favorite to start Friday's home game against the Golden Knights after Kuemper's struggled in his last two outings.