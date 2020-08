Kuemper is the confirmed started for Sunday's Game 1 against Nashville, Thomas Drance of The Athletic reports.

This was all but guaranteed barring some type of injury setback, as Kuemper was a stabilizing force this season in the desert (.928 save percentage, 2.22 GAA). He's fared similarly well against Nashville across nine career appearances (.920, 2.39) and will look for his first playoff victory since he went 3-1 in 2013-14 with Minnesota.