Kuemper will patrol the road crease in Monday's game against the Oilers, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.

Kuemper has won six of his last seven starts, including a 33-save shutout against the Avalanche during this past Saturday's matchup. He ranks second this season to Boston's Tuukka Rask with a 1.67 GAA and .942 save percentage. The Oilers have proven to be explosive at times, but their top-heavy approach is tough to sustain, as their 47.67 Corsi For percentage ranks 25th in the league.

