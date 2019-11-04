Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Looks to stay hot against Oilers
Kuemper will patrol the road crease in Monday's game against the Oilers, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.
Kuemper has won six of his last seven starts, including a 33-save shutout against the Avalanche during this past Saturday's matchup. He ranks second this season to Boston's Tuukka Rask with a 1.67 GAA and .942 save percentage. The Oilers have proven to be explosive at times, but their top-heavy approach is tough to sustain, as their 47.67 Corsi For percentage ranks 25th in the league.
