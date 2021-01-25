Kuemper made 26 saves in a 1-0 loss to the Golden Knights on Sunday.

He was so close to forcing OT, but William Karlsson buried a puck after an unfortunate bounce with just 43 seconds left. Kuemper has played four straight games against the powerful Golden Knights and gotten better and better with each outing. In his last two, he has allowed a total of three goals. Kuemper's overall record of 1-3-1 isn't impressive, but his efforts have been pretty solid. He has carried the desert dawgs in past seasons and he may be on his way to doing it again.