Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Loses third straight
Kuemper allowed four goals on 33 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Blue Jackets on Thursday.
The 28-year-old has still won six of the last 10 games, but he's lost three straight, and the three defeats have dropped his save percentage .909 in the last 10 contests. So most of the great work he posted in the seven games prior to this three game losing streak is gone. Kuemper is 11-13-5 with a 2.78 GAA and .910 save percentage this season.
More News
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Rocking home cage Thursday•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Unavailable Tuesday•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Floodgates open in third period•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Tending twine Monday•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Extends non-regulation loss streak•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Getting ready to face San Jose•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...