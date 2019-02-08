Kuemper allowed four goals on 33 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Blue Jackets on Thursday.

The 28-year-old has still won six of the last 10 games, but he's lost three straight, and the three defeats have dropped his save percentage .909 in the last 10 contests. So most of the great work he posted in the seven games prior to this three game losing streak is gone. Kuemper is 11-13-5 with a 2.78 GAA and .910 save percentage this season.