Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Loses third straight
Kuemper allowed three goals on 46 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Panthers on Saturday.
The Coyotes spotted Kuemper a 2-0 lead, but they were unable to hold the lead. Don't blame Kuemper for that, though, as the Panthers absolutely dominated play in the final two periods, particularly in the third stanza when the Panthers outshot the Coyotes, 18-4. As well as Kuemper may be playing lately, it's not well enough to consistently win games. He has won just one of his last five starts, and that was a 1-0 shutout.
