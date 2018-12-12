Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Loses to Bruins
Kuemper allowed four goals on 26 shots in a 4-3 loss to the Bruins on Tuesday.
The 28-year-old has actually experienced a few incredible games lately, and even still, he's gone just 2-3-1 with a .909 save percentage in the last six contests. The two games he won during that stretch, Kuemper needed to stop 38 of 39 shots and 44 of 45 attempts in each game. Prior to Tuesday, Kuemper was at least contributing solid numbers in the save percentage category, but after this one, that dropped to .909. He is also 4-6-2 with a 2.82 GAA.
