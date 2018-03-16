Kuemper stopped 26 of 29 shots in Thursday's loss to the Predators.

It was the second loss in three starts for Kuemper, who has been seeing an increased workload in the absence of Antti Raanta (lower body). Kuemper has been up-and-down with his performances this season, posting a 12-4-4- record with a .925 save percentage. The Predators are dominating right now and Kuemper turned in a valiant effort, so we wouldn't dwell on his most recent loss. The 27-year-old could be worth getting in your lineup depending on the quality of the team he's facing.