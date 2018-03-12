Kuemper stopped all 27 shots he faced for his fourth shutout of the season Sunday against Vancouver.

Kuemper bounced back nicely after he was burned for five goals the previous night against Colorado. With Antti Raanta (lower body) on the shelf, Kuemper has now made four straight starts in the Arizona crease. The 27-year-old advances to 12-3-4 on the season with a .927 save percentage. The Coyotes are finding ways to win games right now and Kuemper could make for a sneaky good fantasy addition down the stretch.