Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Makes 34 saves
Kuemper allowed two goals on 36 shots in a 4-2 victory against the Kings on Saturday.
As the Coyotes push towards a postseason berth, Kuemper continues to be their rock. He has won nine of the last 10 and owns a .949 save percentage during that stretch. Over the last month, Kuemper is 11-2-0 with a 1.83 GAA and .942 save percentage. This hot streak has placed the 28-year-old in a position where he could post career bests across the board. Kuemper is 22-15-5 with a 2.48 GAA and .920 save percentage in 42 games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...