Kuemper allowed two goals on 36 shots in a 4-2 victory against the Kings on Saturday.

As the Coyotes push towards a postseason berth, Kuemper continues to be their rock. He has won nine of the last 10 and owns a .949 save percentage during that stretch. Over the last month, Kuemper is 11-2-0 with a 1.83 GAA and .942 save percentage. This hot streak has placed the 28-year-old in a position where he could post career bests across the board. Kuemper is 22-15-5 with a 2.48 GAA and .920 save percentage in 42 games this season.