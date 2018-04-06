Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Makes 36 saves in overtime loss
Kuemper stopped 36 of 40 shots in Thursday's overtime loss to the Canucks.
Kuemper turned in a solid showing, but an inspired and emotional performance from the Sedin twins handed the backup netminder a fifth straight loss. With the defeat, Kuemper falls to 12-7-5 on the season with a .920 save percentage. The 27-year-old had some great outings this year, but strong play from Antti Raanta likely means Kuemper will be locked into a backup role heading into next season.
