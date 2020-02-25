Kuemper (lower body) will get the start in goal in Tuesday's home game versus the Panthers, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.

Kuemper recently returned from a brief conditioning stint with AHL Tucson, so although he hasn't seen NHL game action since suffering a lower-body injury in mid-December, he shouldn't be overly rusty Tuesday. The 29-year-old backstop will attempt to pick up his 16th win of the season in a home matchup with a slumping Florida squad that's gone 2-4-0 in its last six games.