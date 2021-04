According to coach Rick Tocchet, Kuemper (lower body) is progressing well in his recovery, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

There's still no timetable for Kuemper's return, but it's nonetheless encouraging to hear he's making progress in his recovery from a lower-body injury. Kuemper, who's gone 7-7-2 while posting a 2.41 GAA and a .914 save percentage in 18 appearances this season, will take over as the Coyotes' No. 1 netminder whenever he's cleared to play.